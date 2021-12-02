Belarus has been sanctioned by the United States for repression and human rights violations against migrants.

According to the Associated Press, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union placed sanctions on dozens of persons and organizations in Belarus on Thursday.

This is in response to at least 8,000 migrants, the majority of whom are from the Middle East, who have entered the EU through Belarus. In a “hybrid attack,” the EU accused Belarus of assisting in the movement of migrants to the country’s borders with EU countries. “Today’s steps underscore our unshakable willingness to act in the face of a harsh regime that increasingly represses Belarusians, undermines Europe’s peace and security, and continues to torture individuals seeking just to live in freedom,” the US State Department said in an Associated Press report. Individuals suspected of human rights crimes, as well as travel groups, airlines, and hotels accused of assisting migrants in reaching EU borders, face travel bans and asset freezes.

The Treasury has “listed three airplanes as prohibited property and designated 32 individuals and entities, including Belarusian state-owned firms, government officials, and other persons, who support the regime and promote its persecution,” according to the US State Department.

Belarus’ Foreign Ministry continues to deny that the country has a role in the immigration issue. The sanctions, it warned, will “economically suffocate Belarus,” “make life as difficult as possible for Belarusians,” and “destroy Belarus as a sovereign, economically successful state.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term last year in an election that the West and other observers think was rigged, the three countries, as well as the EU’s 27 member states, have targeted Belarus.

Meanwhile, the EU has placed travel bans and asset freezes on 17 more individuals, including senior border guard and military officials, government officials, and judges.

The penalties also target air carriers, including Belarus’ national carrier Belavia, and travel organizations accused by the EU of assisting in the transport of migrants to Belarus with the goal of assisting them in crossing into the EU, mostly through Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

The United Kingdom announced penalties against “eight Belarusians guilty for repression and human rights breaches.” It also put the assets of OJSC Belaruskali, one of the world’s largest potash fertilizer companies, on hold. This is a condensed version of the information.