Belarus and Russia have a “one army,” according to Alexander Lukashenko, and would fight together in a war.

Belarus' autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Belarus and Russia have virtually "a single army" and would fight together if a conflict broke out.

Lukashenko stated, “We effectively have a single army, with the Belarusian military forming its backbone in the western direction.” “If a conflict breaks out, God forbid, the Belarusian army will be the first to battle, followed by the western group of Russia’s armed forces to establish an united defense.”

Belarus will soon get a substantial shipment of Russian armaments, including combat jets, helicopters, and air defense missile systems, according to Lukashenko.

The procurement comes ahead of Belarus and Russia’s combined war games, which are due to begin next week and will involve approximately 200,000 troops.

The announcement demonstrates Moscow’s growing backing for Lukashenko, whose re-election to a sixth term in August 2020 sparked months of protests and accusations of a rigged election from the Belarusian opposition and the West.

Russia has remained steadfast in its support for the long-serving president, despite the United States and the European Union imposing harsh sanctions on his government. The sanctions were implemented in response to a savage crackdown on post-election protests, which saw over 35,000 people arrested and thousands more demonstrators beaten by police.

Lukashenko has framed the sanctions as part of an alleged scheme by the West to depose him and destroy Russia in order to gain Moscow’s backing. He has portrayed impending military drills later this month as part of a unified effort to oppose Western pressure.

Belarus has received a new $1.5 billion loan from Moscow, which has challenged Western limitations. According to Lukashenko, Russia would soon give Belarus with dozens of warplanes, helicopters, and air defense weapons, including the cutting-edge S-400 missile system.

“We could even be able to get the S-400s. “They are desperately needed,” he stated.

A unity pact between the two ex-Soviet neighbors envisions close political, economic, and military ties. Lukashenko used to accuse Moscow of hatching conspiracies to force Belarus to give up its independence, but he has toned down his rhetoric since his crackdown on protests turned him into a pariah in the West, forcing him to rely solely on. This is a condensed version of the information.