Being Black in the oldest Black community in the United Kingdom

The Black population in Liverpool is so distinct that some people refer to themselves as “Liverpool Black” rather than “Black British.”

This is due to its history and small size in comparison to other cities in the United Kingdom.

It is one of Europe’s oldest continuously inhabited Black communities. Long before the Windrush generation and post-war migration from the Caribbean, black people have been in Liverpool as sailors, soldiers, and slaves for almost 300 years.

‘We’ve made it, we’ve done it’: Black people are ascending to the top of Liverpool politics, marking a watershed moment for the city.

Ray Quarless, 69, has a family tree that dates back to the 1800s.

“My great grandfather is Jamaican, my great grandmother is English, my grandfather is Bajan, and my grandmother is a Liverpool-born Black woman,” the community organizer told The Washington Newsday. My grandparents are first generation Irish on my mother’s side.”

Ray telling his family history reminded me of why I first acquired the term “intergenerationally mixed” in Liverpool.

Although it may not appear so today, Liverpool was, after London, the British Empire’s second port and one of the world’s busiest ports in the 1800s.

One of the first permanent Chinese communities in the UK, as well as one of the first Black communities, was established in Liverpool.

Sailors from all over the world were stopping and establishing here, raising families and children, and more were expected to follow in the following decades.

“The significant thing about Liverpool’s Black population is that its Blackness comes in many different shades,” Ray told The Washington Newsday. We do not have the direct umbilical chord for Jamaica that Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, and London possess.

“However, Liverpool has ties to Africa, the Caribbean, the Far East, the Near East, and the Americas. Liverpool is what it is.”

Ray’s family history in Liverpool is similar to that of Black people in the city. At the 1890s, his grandpa arrived from Barbados and stayed in a boarding house on Pitt Street near the docks.

