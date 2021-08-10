Behind the ‘vigilante’ group is the getaway driver for cop killer Dale Cregan.

After driving a gangster to a safe house after carrying out a gun and grenade attack, a criminal has formed his own vigilante organization to combat crime.

After killing gangland opponent David Short, Mohammed Imran Ali, commonly known as Irish Imy, drove Dale Cregan to a safe house in Leeds.

While evading police, he enticed PCs Nicola Hughes, 23, and Fiona Bone, 32, to a Tameside residence to investigate a fraudulent burglary report.

He fired them down before hurling a grenade into their bodies when they arrived outside a Liverpool nightclub.

Cregan, who was given a life sentence, is now a patient in Maghull’s Ashworth Hospital.

Ali was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2013 after admitting to driving Cregan to a safe house; nevertheless, he is now leading a campaign to combat crime in Greater Manchester by increasing patrols in the area.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this action has sparked debate, with some citizens and politicians opposing his ideas.

“We will be starting very soon,” Ali remarked.

“In terms of people’s reactions, I believe that’s more individuals distorting what’s going on to fit their own narrative or agenda.” Many of those who objected wrote to Oldham Council and Greater Manchester Police to express their displeasure.

Some of the letters, including one from Robert Barnes, a Chadderton community campaigner, were made public.

His letter inquired as to whether the patrols had been authorized by the police, before addressing his concerns to Carolyn Wilkins, the council’s chief executive.

“Do you, as Chief Executive, believe it is okay for a convicted getaway driver and heroin dealer to conduct street patrols?” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, people have a right to be free of crime, but it should be up to the police to deal with it, not persons with recent criminal convictions.”

“This is not the method to deal with crime,” Mr Barnes said, referring to a similar group known as Failsworth Street Patrol, which was cautioned by GMP that its tactics risked “straying into vigilantism.”

