Behind-the-scenes footage of Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool injury comeback.

Virgil van Dijk has returned to full fitness after missing nine months of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Both the Dutchman and Joe Gomez, who was also injured for much of last season, returned to the squad during pre-season, with the former starting all three of Liverpool’s Premier League games thus far.

Despite a scare on international duty, Van Dijk played off any concerns after a crunching tackle in the Netherlands’ 6-1 victory over Turkey on Tuesday, saying: “I’m good, happily.” I’m done with it.”

Liverpool fans will continue to hold their breath whenever the 30-year-old steps onto the pitch, which is understandable given the severity of his injury last season.

On his return, Van Dijk acknowledged to LFCTV that he could have cried when he came on as a second-half replacement in a 4-3 friendly loss to Hertha Berlin in July.

“When me and Joe [Gomez] returned, all the players were quite uplifted,” he remarked.

“It was significant for us, as well as for me, but it was also challenging. When you’re hurt, it’s a lonely place.

“It had been a really emotional day, and a pretty difficult week. Obviously, you’re getting ready for it.

“I like to ask a lot of questions about how the game will play out, so I’m asking how long I’ll be playing for.

“I recall the moment when we were about to take the stage and the manager approached me and hugged me.

“I could have cried there because it was that emotional.”

“The sense of relief that you’ve worked so hard to get to this point. It was a very special day for me, my family, my coworkers, and the people who have supported me.”

Van Dijk returns to Merseyside following a successful international break with the Netherlands, who finished first in their World Cup qualification group on goal difference and even on points with Norway.

The Reds go to Leeds United on Sunday before beginning their Champions League campaign at home against AC Milan on Wednesday night.