Behind the scenes at Kirkby’s new town centre, with an end in sight to a long-running drama

As Morrisons prepares to fit out Kirkby’s new supermarket, the town’s long-awaited town centre makeover is nearing completion.

The ECHO was invited on a tour of the development, which Knowsley Council hopes will help make Kirkby “unrecognisable.” With the new KFC set to open soon and construction work on the rest of the shops almost complete, the ECHO was invited on a tour of the development that Knowsley Council hopes will help make Kirkby “unrecognisable.”

While the site is still clogged with contractors, diggers, and trucks, it is apparent that the project has progressed since the council took over 18 months ago.

READ MORE: Aerial footage reveals the design of Kirkby’s future train station

The huge hangar-like structure that will become Morrisons was recently taken over by the supermarket’s own staff, who will shortly begin converting the vacant structure into an actual store, bringing the town’s 40-year wait for a supermarket to an end.

The property next door, which will contain a new Home Bargains – four times the size of the current one in St Chad’s Parade – is almost ready to hand over to its new tenants, as is the future Taco Bell and petrol station by County Road.

Meanwhile, the new KFC on the corner of Hall Lane is already branded – it’s the only section of the new construction with any logos so far – and inside has menu screens, tables, and all the usual fixtures and fittings.

In photos, Kirkby’s new development nears completion.

View the photo gallery

“It’s going to change people’s lives,” said Cllr Louise Harbour, deputy leader of Knowsley Council.

“You will not recognize the town in a short period of time.”

Tony Brennan, the cabinet member in charge of regeneration and economic development, highlighted the development’s expected 500 employment and £15 million in annual revenue, saying, “It’s something that’s going to take us to the next level.”

Even looking at what are now simply empty shells but will soon become shops for the residents of Kirkby, the councillors show signs of excitement.

Cllr Jayne Aston has been sworn in.