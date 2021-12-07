Behind the girl’s bedroom pillows, a large snake was discovered.

Snake catchers discovered a big python behind a girl’s pillows in her bedroom after the family was alerted to its presence.

The incident was captured by Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7. McKenzie says he received numerous calls that evening in the car en route to the house, including one for a “huge snake in the bedroom.” The homeowner directs him to a door that has been barricaded with a mattress as he approaches the residence. He claims the snake was in the washing basket, but it has since vanished. McKenzie searches for the snake but can’t find it.

McKenzie proceeds towards the top of the bed after moving a mirror and looks under drawers and along the side of the bed. He pulls the pillows back to show a massive python: “It’s behind the bed, right there. That’s incredible. At the foot of the bed, there’s a “he declares

“You have no right to be at the foot of a young lady’s bed… My friend, you’re returning to the bush.” Carpet pythons are shy and non-venomous, thus they do not pose a significant threat to humans. They are a big species, reaching lengths of up to 10 feet.

McKenzie describes the snake as a healthy carpet python in a Facebook post about the encounter. He wrote, “That’s insane.” “She wouldn’t have seen the snake slither behind the bed if she had came in minutes later, and she may have slept next to a Carpet Python all night!” After months of mating, snakes in Australia are nearing the end of their breeding season and are looking for food. McKenzie observed that there are “plenty of snakes on the go.”

There have been numerous incidents of snakes invading people’s houses in recent weeks. McKenzie visits another house in a video dated December 1 where a girl discovered a snake in her bedroom. He said the young child awoke at 1 a.m. local time to find a carpet python in her bedroom. “We deduced that it must have entered through the doggy entrance, as they had discovered a few items knocked off the shelf,” he explained.

