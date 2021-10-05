Behind jail, a man was discovered smuggling cannabis and Xboxes.

A man was apprehended attempting to bring marijuana and Xboxes into a Young Offenders Institution.

Alexander Kirby, 22, attempted to slip huge plastic bags stuffed with ‘booty’ through an open window at Warrington’s Thorncross Young Offenders Institute.

Kirby, of Boland Drive, Litherland, was apprehended by a jail officer who discovered him standing near an open window in Unit 1 of the facility.

“He was passing through the open window numerous enormous heavy plastic bags,” prosecutor Chris Hopkins said at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, October 4.

The shipments were discovered to contain “a reasonable size bag of cannabis and a considerable quantity of tablets,” according to Mr Hopkins.

There were 110 Pregabalin tablets, 150 Trembalone steroid tablets, and Buprenorphine, a powerful opioid painkiller. Officers also discovered eight cellphones and 19 SIM cards, both of which are prohibited items.

The suitcases were exceptionally hefty, according to Mr Hopkins, because they also contained aftershave, Freeview boxes, X-boxes, and X-box games.

Kirby “had played a substantial role and presumably have expected some recompense,” he noted.

Kirby, of Litherland’s Boland Drive, pleaded guilty to six counts of bringing List A and List B articles into a prison and admitting to violating the Bail Act.

Last year, the defendant had two previous convictions for criminal damage and assaulting an emergency personnel, but made no statement when interviewed.

“He must have stood out like a sore thumb with a giant bag of booty,” defense attorney Brendan Carville said.

He had failed to appear in court on July 5 and was detained on a warrant on August 10, according to the court. He was bailed again for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, but he was abusive to the author who was creating the report, so he was unable to complete it.

Mr Carville said that at Kirby’s last court appearance, a judge deemed him vulnerable and ordered a pre-sentence report.

“It’s a shame he didn’t take advantage of that opportunity,” Mr Carville remarked. He is looking forward to being sentenced today and knows he will be taken into custody right away. It is going to be his.” “The summary comes to an end.”