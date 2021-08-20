Behind bars, Walton convicts will be offered a professional chef training course.

Inmates at Walton jail will be able to train as cooks as part of a new training program that will be implemented at the facility.

Offenders will have the opportunity to learn new skills by working in a professionally run prison kitchen for up to 35 hours each week.

The project will be handled by The Clink, a charity that attempts to help ex-offenders avoid committing crimes after they are released.

By the end of the year, Walton, previously known as HMP Liverpool, will be one of 25 jails hosting the experiment.

Participants will prepare and cook meals on a regular basis while working toward professional certifications.

Upon completion of the program in 2019, around 300 firms hired graduates.

Christopher Moore, the Clink’s chief executive, expects that the program’s growth will “allow us to continue to mend society and support the hotel industry, which has a huge skills gap.”

“Social mobility is at the heart of many organizations’ recruitment agendas, and employing a highly-trained Clink graduate not only benefits their business but also diversifies their workforce,” he said.

Eight jails have already implemented the training program, and several of them, including Styal, Brixton, and High Down, have affiliated restaurants where convicts cook for the general public.

Sea bream, grilled courgette cannelloni, and lamb cutlet are among the dinner menu items.

At this moment, there are no plans for a Walton-affiliated restaurant.

“Prisoners with a job on release are considerably less likely to reoffend – meaning if we can provide the path to employment, we can make our communities safer,” Prisons Minister Alex Chalk said at the launch of the program’s expansion.

“As we work to recover from the pandemic, it is critical that we continue to address the core causes of crime by assisting ex-offenders in turning their lives around – and this program will accomplish just that for thousands of ex-offenders.”