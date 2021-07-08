Behaviour at Liverpool City Council is being scrutinized by a new authority.

A newly stronger commission set up in the aftermath of a damning government inspection will focus on the conduct and behavior of Liverpool’s councillors and officers.

The council’s standards and ethics committee, which was formed after the Caller Report was published, will convene next week.

The committee is expected to play a crucial role in scrutinizing a number of the reforms implemented in response to the Caller Report, with the goal of restoring public faith in the council and strengthening its governance structures.

READ MORE: ‘Suspicious package’ reveals itself to be a burst pesticide bag

According to council documents, it will also be responsible for “dealing with allegations of Breach of the Member Code of Conduct, where these are referred to them by the Monitoring Officer, and the imposition of sanctions as appropriate in accordance with the law, the Council’s Constitution, and relevant procedures adopted by the Council,” as well as “dealing with allegations of Breach of the Member Code of Conduct, where these are referred to them by the Monitoring Officer, and the imposition of sanctions as appropriate in accordance with the law, the

For investigating complaints against councillors, the council previously had mechanisms and committees in place, but the structure of this committee is new.

It is preparing to nominate an independent chair in an attempt to give more external scrutiny, in a rare move.

Max Caller’s report into the council expressed a number of concerns regarding how some member-councilor interactions had been handled in the past in particular departments.

The committee will also look into the city council’s present complaints procedure, which mayor Joanne Anderson has stated as a top priority for improvement.

The focus of next week’s meeting will be on an ongoing review of the council’s member and officer protocol, which outlines how councillors and employees should engage with one another and with the public.

On Thursday, July 15, the standards and ethics committee will convene.