Beginning Tuesday, Georgia will provide the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Booster.

The permitted boosters will be offered pending instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement released by the state’s Department of Public Health on Friday (CDC).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the COVID vaccination boosters from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday.

People who received both Moderna vaccine doses or just the single Johnson & Johnson dosage can choose which vaccine they want as a booster dose.

“Some people prefer the vaccination type they had when they were first immunized, while others prefer to have a different booster. For booster doses, the CDC’s recommendations now allow for this form of mix-and-match dosing “According to the department’s statement,

The booster shot is only available to people above the age of 18.

Those over the age of 65, those living in long-term care institutions, and those with underlying medical issues are all eligible for booster doses. The booster shot is also available to people who work or live in high-risk environments.

People who have been fully vaccinated can receive the booster six months or longer after receiving their original two-dose Pfizer or Moderna doses.

“Those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago are also recommended booster shots for those who had the J&J COVID vaccine,” the state health department noted.

According to Georgia’s state health department, more over half of the population is currently unvaccinated.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccination booster was approved by the Food and Drug Administration last month for select groups of persons who are at risk of becoming extremely ill from the virus.

In a statement released in September, interim FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said, “This pandemic is dynamic and developing, with new data about vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day.”

“We will continue to examine the quickly changing research and keep the public informed as we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations, including the use of a booster dose,” Woodcock noted.

Several clinical trials were conducted to determine the efficacy of COVID vaccination boosters.