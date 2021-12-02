Beginning next week, the Biden administration will resume Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration would reintroduce a Trump-era border policy with the cooperation of the Mexican government.

President Joe Biden paused the “Remain in Mexico” program on his first day in office, but it will resume next week. The measure, which was implemented in 2019, has affected almost 70,000 asylum seekers from Mexico.

Beginning Monday, detained migrants will be deported to Mexico. Before being deported, all migrants who are subject to the policy will be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, the United States expects to finish migrant cases in 180 days, with 22 immigration judges assigned completely to them by the Justice Department.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.