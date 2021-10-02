Beginning Monday, the military will assist with gasoline deliveries.

As the fuel shortage persists, military drivers will be dispatched to distribute petrol to forecourts beginning Monday.

Almost 200 military soldiers, including 100 drivers, have been trained at haulier sites and will begin deliveries to assist alleviate the situation at gas stations, which ministers claim is stabilizing.

Following criticism of its attraction to drivers, the government also announced that a temporary visa scheme for roughly 5,000 foreign food haulage drivers, which was set to expire on December 24, will now be extended until the end of February.

It comes as opposition parties have raised the possibility of a parliamentary recall to deal with the bigger issue of labor shortages and supply chain disruption.

Sir Keir Starmer predicted that the temporary visa scheme would not be operational for “weeks,” and that the Prime Minister should summon a special session of Parliament if required to speed through legislation to keep the shelves stocked in the run-up to Christmas.

Boris Johnson “must promptly recall Parliament and convene cross-party negotiations to set out how to successfully resolve the Brexit situation,” according to Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader.

“Severe labor shortages, skyrocketing expenses, bare grocery shelves, the persistent fuel crisis, and trade obstacles are all causing considerable and long-term harm,” he continued.

The Government announced on Friday evening that 300 fuel drivers from abroad will be permitted to travel to the UK “immediately” under a customised temporary visa that would last until March.

4,700 other visas for foreign food haulage drivers will be extended beyond the three-month period originally planned, and will now be valid from late October to the end of February.

A total of 5,500 poultry workers will be permitted into the country before Christmas to assist keep store shelves stocked with turkeys.

The government has announced that these workers, who can begin arriving in late October, will be eligible to stay under the temporary visa arrangement until December 31.

However, the government stated that the visas are not a long-term answer and that firms should invest in the UK indigenous workforce rather than relying on foreign labor.

It also stated that it is working with the industry to develop long-term solutions to the HGV driver crisis.