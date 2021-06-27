Before you ride one of Liverpool’s electric scooters, there are a few things you should know.

Electric scooters have been increasingly popular in Liverpool in recent months, but there are concerns about their safety.

After councillors reported a number of incidents or near misses, pressure has grown on the council and Voi, the company that operates the scooters in Liverpool, to improve processes around the scooters.

People riding on the sidewalks, riding carelessly, or riding scooters while inebriated are all causes for concern.

There have also been allegations of more than one person riding a scooter at the same time, as well as younger children, both of which are not permitted.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that private scooters, which are unlawful to ride on public land, are more difficult to track and are often more dangerous than the council-backed plan.

Next week, the council’s climate change and environment select committee will get an update on the steps being taken to address the scooter issue.

A new safety panel on injuries observed by local hospitals, chaired by public health director Matt Ashton, is one of those steps.

The council also stated that it is working with Voi to expedite the implementation of new safety measures as well as raising public awareness of the scooter laws.

Before you ride an escooter, here are few things you should know.

Electric scooters are classified as motor vehicles, thus riders must be at least 18 years old, have a provisional driver’s license, and adhere to the same traffic rules as if they were riding a motorcycle or a car.

Riding on the sidewalk, for example, is against the law, and violators may face fines and points on their driver’s license.

When renting a Voi scooter, the rider is asked to take a selfie, which is then compared to the driver’s license to confirm the person driving the scooter is the same person who owns the driver’s license.

Voi currently has a three-strike system in place in Liverpool for individuals who break the regulations.

These are the three strikes:

After one strike, users will be banned for seven days. The summary comes to a close.