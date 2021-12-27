Before you feel ill, you can hear an early Omicron symptom.

According to specialists, you may hear an early indication of Omicron before experiencing any additional negative symptoms.

Because the signs and symptoms of Omicron are similar to those of a typical cold, patients may be ignored.

Your voice, which can become hoarse or husky, is one of the first things that can be affected.

“A hoarse voice can be an early symptom, although its pattern of presentation can vary,” according to the ZOE Symptom Covid Study, the world’s largest data study on the virus.

“It usually appears in the first week of illness and gets worse over time. A raspy voice appears and disappears for others. ZOE data scientists analyzed symptom data from positive cases collected using the most recent data from London, where Omicron prevalence is higher than in other parts of the UK.

The following were the top five symptoms:

a stuffy nose

FatigueHeadache (mild or severe)

Sneezing

Throat irritation

Symptoms such as loss of appetite and brain fog have also been noted.

Professor Tim Spector of the ZOE app advises anyone who is suffering any of these symptoms to get tested and avoid social contact until they are certain it is not covid.