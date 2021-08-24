Before wounding herself, a Florida mother fatally stabs her toddler and injures her teen daughter and husband.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Multiple stabbings were reported at a home near Northwest 30th Avenue and 99th Street in Miami-Dade, prompting officers to arrive.

Officers discovered the 38-year-old suspect’s 15-month-old daughter, who was critically injured, inside the house. According to police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, the toddler was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities did not provide any other information about the toddler’s injuries.

The mother, whose identity has not been released by the authorities, is also accused of stabbing her 16-year-old daughter and her 38-year-old husband. On the front lawn, officers discovered the husband with stab wounds. When the cops arrived, the 16-year-old daughter was at a neighbor’s house.

In the house, the couple had a total of six children. The other four children, all under the age of 11, were able to get away from the house without being hurt.

When cops attempted to enter the house, the mother emerged with a stab wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. According to WTVJ, officers were able to apprehend the offender without incident. The woman was also taken to a hospital, where her injuries are being treated. She is currently in police custody. According to Zabaleta, the woman will face “extremely significant criminal charges.”

The husband and the teen were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by helicopter, according to the police. There were also no specifics about the severity of the injuries sustained by the two victims.

According to the Miami Herald, “it is unknown what precipitated this violence.” “It’s a sad day when a 15-month-old girl dies as a result of domestic violence, but given that there were six children in the house, it might have been a lot worse.”

