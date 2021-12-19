Before understanding the sad significance of Harry Potter’s baby name, the mother chooses it.

After someone pointed out that the word had a hidden meaning, a woman who was intent on naming her son after a Harry Potter character changed her mind.

According to the Mirror, the expectant mother recently told parenting website Mumsnet that she wants to name her child Libatius, after fictitious potion maker Libatius Borage from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Others, however, quickly pointed out that the word is extremely close to libation, which means to pour wine, and that libatius is a slang term for a drunk person in some places.

The mother shared the name online after discovering it, writing: “Libatius for a boy.” Lye-Bay-Shus is the correct pronunciation.

“While re-reading Harry Potter, I came across the character Libatius Borage and thought Libatius was a great name. Do you want to know what Mumsnet thought about it? “Is it a tad out there?” Or is it a charming name deserving of more attention?” Her ambitions, however, were quickly thwarted when other anonymous site members objected to the moniker.

“Don’t be stupid,” one individual said. “Are you serious?” I ask. “Honestly?” wrote a third. Sounds like a child of Jacob Rees-Mogg.” “It makes me think of alcohol (libation), so do consider that,” said a third. “Please don’t do that to a child,” a fourth said. One user took the moniker more seriously and responded with a well-considered answer.

“A libation was an offering spilled on the ground as an offering to the Gods in ancient Greek,” they stated.

“Lately, it has come to mean an alcoholic beverage, and a libatius person is a drunk.”

“In that case, no.” It’s a pretty word with a less-than-ideal meaning. “Syphilis-like.”