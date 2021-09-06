Before turning himself in to be jailed, Proud Boys Chair Enrique Tarrio asks for donations.

In a final plea on Monday, Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys group, asked for donations before surrendering in Washington, D.C. to serve a five-month prison sentence for burning a Black Lives Matter flag and possessing two high-capacity firearms ahead of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

WUSA-TV reporter Eric Flack tweeted that Tarrio delivered a lengthy letter to his Telegram followers hours before starting his prison sentence, along with a link to a fundraising webpage dubbed the “Tarrio Support Fund.” The far-right leader said in his statement that he is “at peace” with going to prison and urged his supporters to “keep protesting.”

“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to the hundreds of true American patriots who have offered their prayers and support as I begin this new chapter in my life. Tarrio wrote, “I am not afraid and feel at ease with what I must achieve over the next five months.” “My message to them is straightforward: don’t abandon the ship. Continue to bring power to account and never give up. They want to murder you, our patriotism, and wipe our culture from the face of the earth,” Tarrio concluded.

Tarrio spent his final days before being imprisoned with family and friends on the East Coast, according to the statement, and a fundraising website has been set up to assist them “during this trying time.”

The contribution website’s description reads, “The injustice has left us with no other choice than to resort to the public for support.” “We’ve also started filing lawsuits to put right all of the wrongs that have been done to our family. During these trying times, we beg for your assistance, support, and prayers.”

Tarrio’s warning comes just two weeks after he was sentenced to prison for ripping down a Black Lives Matter banner from a historic Black church in downtown Washington, D.C., and bringing firearms to the Capitol.

The head of the Proud Boys was apprehended in the nation’s capital on January 4, just two days before the tragic incident that took place in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Officers discovered two high-capacity magazines with the imprinted on them at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.