Before tossing bottles at the shop, the gang threatened to kill the man.

After a guy confronted them for urinating on his partner’s shop, a gang of roughly 20 individuals allegedly threatened to kill him.

Kris Brown, 36, was exiting the alley behind his partner’s Aigburth Road baby and parent business when he noticed a group of 20 guys from a party bus peeing on the row of shops.

Before being attacked with a volley of threats, abuse, and beer bottles, Kris, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Woolton and Gateacre, said he told the guys to stop.

“I get this, ‘I’m going to murder you lad,’” Kris told The Washington Newsday. They turned out to be soft lads, after all. However, I had to return to the front to lock up my partner’s store.

“I walked in for a second and they hurled a bottle at the business, a bottle of Corona or whatever, which didn’t strike anything but could have destroyed a window,” says the narrator.

The event occurred on Thursday, September 16, shortly before 7 p.m., following which the group of six to 10 men re-boarded the bus.

VIParty Bus, the running business, reported the service was halted shortly after owing to a “internal incident.”

“We pride ourselves here on customer services and to offer a better experience for our customers and to promote our city in a fantastic light,” a VIParty Bus spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“We also have a responsibility to our constituents. Anyone who causes a nuisance or engages in anti-social behavior is subject to our terms and conditions, which state that we can and will report them to the appropriate authorities.”

Kris Brown was encouraged to contact the company about his meeting with their customers so that the group of men may be reported to the authorities.

Kris informed Merseyside Police about the event.

“We are asking for information following an incident in Aigburth on Thursday 16 September,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“A group of roughly 20 males exited a double decker ‘VIP Party’ at around 6.45 p.m., according to a report.”

