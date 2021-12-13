Before tomorrow’s adjustments, learn everything you need to know about lateral flow testing.

Starting tomorrow, December 14, daily testing for anyone who has been double-jabbed and comes into contact with a coronavirus case will begin.

Instead of isolating, fully vaccinated people who are ‘pinged’ by the Track and Trace app should take a daily lateral flow test for seven days to slow the spread of the virus, as the Prime Minister suggested last week.

If they come into touch with the virus, unvaccinated adults must continue to self-isolate for 10 days, as must anyone who tests positive or develops symptoms.

What method do you use to figure out which variety you have? Results of Omicron testing “If you are identified as a contact of someone with COVID-19, taking a rapid daily test – and only needing to isolate if it is positive – will help reduce the spread of the virus and minimise its impact on our everyday lives over the coming weeks and months,” said Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency. However, the adjustments may raise some public concerns, which we will address below.

Where can lateral flow testing be obtained?

NHS lateral flow tests come in boxes of seven and can be requested once per day.

This link will take you to a page where you can get some.

Tests can also be obtained by: obtaining tests from a pharmacy

obtaining a test at a location, such as a librarycollecting tests from a community center, such as a library

Because PCR testing are necessary in these situations, these tests cannot be utilized for travel or if you are already suffering symptoms of the virus.

How to keep track of the results of lateral flow tests

Every time you undertake a coronavirus fast lateral flow test at home or at work, you should record the outcome (positive, negative, or void), and the result should be reported within 24 hours of the test.

By going to the government’s website, you can report a test result online.

You can call 119 for free if you’re having trouble using the online service.

What should you do if a lateral flow test is positive?

You must self-isolate if you have taken a lateral flow test and received a positive result. “The summary has come to an end.”