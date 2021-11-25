Before throwing out the victim’s phone, the carjacker suspect accidentally takes a selfie.

According to authorities, an alleged carjacker mistakenly took a selfie after fleeing in a vehicle in Indianapolis.

Megan Whisler was sitting in her 2005 Ford 500 in the parking lot of an assisted living center at 10 a.m. on Monday when she was carjacked while her mother was inside visiting a cousin.

According to Fox-affiliated local network WXIN, as Whisler waited, a man armed with a rifle approached the driver’s side window.

“I couldn’t even form a thought,” she told the network. As a result, I switched off my car and he motioned for me to’scoot over.’ He seemed to want me to sit in the passenger seat.

“I’m not sure if he was planning something evil or if he just didn’t want me to make a fuss and yell, but I didn’t want to go anywhere with him.”

Whisler got out of the car and handed over the keys to the armed man, refusing to comply with him.

“And he simply stole my phone out of my hand, and he got in my car,” she continued to tell the network. And all I did was stand there and watch him.” However, the alleged carjacker left a hint in the form of a selfie of himself on Whisler’s phone as he drove away.

Whisler’s phone was found about 15 minutes away from the carjacking scene, and investigators assumed the suspect had tossed it out the window.

“I looked and was like, ‘Oh my God.’ That’s the person,” Whisler told WXIN.

“I consider myself really fortunate that I was able to escape with my life, and everything that he took was replaceable,” she later stated. Who’s to say it won’t happen again the next time he does it?” Daniel Rosenberg, a Crime Stoppers investigator, told the network that carjacking cases had increased in Indianapolis.

“We need to make sure that someone like this isn’t wandering around on our streets,” he added.

Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you have any information on the suspect or the event (8477).

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

To combat the spike in carjacking incidents, IMPD robbery detectives teamed FBI officers and special agents to form a new carjacking task force earlier this year.

A spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.