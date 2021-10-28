Before the victim told him he’d been stabbed, a neighbor heard ‘a scuffle.’

Michael Massey was testifying in the murder trial of a young man stabbed to death in Huyton at Liverpool Crown Court.

Connor Dockerty, who died from multiple stab wounds, is accused of being murdered by two youngsters.

On Monday, April 19th, just before 8 p.m., the 23-year-old from Litherland was critically injured in Kingsway.

Under examination from prosecutor Tania Griffiths, QC, Mr Massey stated that he was going to settle down to watch Liverpool FC v Leeds United on the night in question when he heard “sounds of scuffling” outside.

When he stepped outside to check what was going on, he noticed a man he recognized as Mr Dockerty standing in front of the bay window of the unoccupied property next door, with two people in front of him.

Mr Massey initially believed they were attempting to vandalize or break into the vacant residence.

When Mr Massey was observed by the group, the two “older appearing teenagers” began to back away from Mr Dockerty, who then walked up to where Mr Massey was standing.

Mr. Dockerty was characterized as “holding his left-hand side with his right arm” by Mr. Massey. Mr Massey claimed he yelled “what the f*** is going on here” before launching into a tirade towards the two lads, who he described as clad all in black.

Mr Dockerty told him he’d been stabbed and to call the cops, he said.

Mr. Massey explained: “It all transpired in a matter of seconds. I was yelling profanity at them in an attempt to get them away from him.” He noticed one of the teenagers was using a five-inch blade, which Mr Massey compared to a “letter-opening knife.” After entrusting Mr Dockerty to his wife’s care, Mr Massey went off in search of a police car he’d heard was parked nearby.

Meanwhile, the young man who Mr Massey claims he saw brandishing the knife fled on a bright orange mountain bike.

Mr. Massey returned home to find police and paramedics waiting for him.