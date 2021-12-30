Before the terror attack on Liverpool Women, a taxi driver was granted ‘all the luck’ by the final customer.

The last passenger of a cab driver who survived a terror assault in Liverpool “wished him all the luck” before the blast.

After his Delta cab burst outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, November 14, David Perry narrowly escaped.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed when his homemade device detonated in the back of a black Ford Focus.

Al Swealmeen developed the contraption at his home in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, and it had roughly 1000 ball bearings that smashed the automobile windscreen and drove the vehicle forward 16 meters.

The gadget was built with “murderous purpose,” according to an inquest into the death of Iraqi-born Al Swealmeen held today at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court.

“At 10.58 on Sunday 14th November, a contact was made to Merseyside Police indicating that a black Ford Focus Delta taxi had burst outside the entrance to Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the lone back side passenger was deceased,” Senior Coroner Andre Rebello stated.

“CCTV footage from the scene showed the cab driver coming to a halt in the hospital’s parking lot when an explosion occurred.”

David Perry, the taxi driver who survived the bomb, had major injuries, including three fractures in his lower back and damage to his ear drums.

During an interview with counter-terrorism police, Mr Perry gave a distressing description of the events leading up to and following the blast, which was heard at the inquest.

At 11.35 a.m. on November 14, Senior Coroner Mr Rebello told the inquest, the taxi driver had dropped off his previous fare at an address on Allerton Road when he noticed another assignment for Rutland Avenue flash up on his phone.

“He remembers his last fare being in Allerton Road,” Mr Rebello said. He vividly recalls a small girl telling him, “I’ve given you all my luck.” This stayed with him for a long time, and he realized how fortunate he’d been.” When Mr Perry reached Rutland Avenue to fetch his next customer, he called him to check the property number, and a guy answered and confirmed the address, according to the inquest.

The man moved around the back of the home, down the stairs. “The summary has come to an end.”