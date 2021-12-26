Before the terrible Christmas homicide, a brother’s final words to his little sister were tragic.

Just seconds before he was killed, Jamie Starkey vowed to decorate his family’s Christmas tree with his younger sister.

As he fetched presents for his family from his car outside his Fazakerley house, the 21-year-old was targeted.

They’ve spoken out since then about the devastation caused by the attack in December 2012, as well as their desire for justice.

No one has been charged with his murder nine years later.

Jamie’s father, Richard Starkey, previously told The Washington Newsday that the event “torn his whole family apart” on December 2.

In an emotional interview in 2018, the father said that he cradled his dying kid outside their home.

