Before the statue of Robert E. Lee is removed, Virginia police have banned the use of drones in the area.

Drones will be prohibited around and above the Robert E. Lee statue during its removal this week in Richmond, according to the Virginia Capitol Police.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration directive, drones will be prohibited from flying within a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue, officials stated in a tweet on Tuesday (FAA).

The ban went into force at one minute past midnight on Tuesday morning and will be in effect until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Drones may be used near the statue before the order, but not over it.

The embargo was imposed for “special security concerns,” according to the FAA.

On Wednesday, the Robert E. Lee monument will be demolished, more than 130 years after it was erected in honor of the Confederacy’s military commander. The statue will be removed as a symbol of racial injustice after receiving approval from all three arms of the state government, including a unanimous vote by the Virginia Supreme Court last week.

The Commonwealth’s right to remove the statue had been held for more than a year by two lawsuits brought by people opposed to its removal, but a court verdict last week affirmed the Commonwealth’s authority to do so.

Many additional Confederate insignia have also been removed without prior public notice. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and Twitter by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office, which originally announced preparations for the removal 10 days after George Floyd’s death.

Northam announced in a Monday news release that “Virginia’s largest monument to the Confederate insurgency will come down this week.” “This is a critical step in demonstrating who we are as a Commonwealth and what we value.”

The Commonwealth owns only one of the five Confederate statues along Monument Avenue, and it is the last to be destroyed.

Protective fence will be constructed along Monument Avenue and Allen Street at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, in preparation for the removal. The fence will stay in place until all of the objects have been removed from the location.

The statue will be kept in secure storage at a state-owned facility until a decision is reached on its fate, according to state officials.

For the time being, the 40-foot granite pedestal will remain in place, and its final fate will be decided later. This is a condensed version of the information.