Before the St Johns Shopping Centre was created, this is what the city looked like.

St Johns Market was a must-see for anyone planning a day of shopping in Liverpool long before Liverpool ONE was created.

The Queen officially opened the new St Johns Shopping Centre in 1971, after it was completed in 1969.

St Johns beacon, now known as the Radio City Tower, was the most conspicuous feature of the huge indoor market.

The landmark beacon, which was built as the shopping centre’s ventilation shaft, was given Grade II listed status by Historic England in 2020, with particular appreciation given to its “space age” design.

But, before this most renowned monument became part of the city’s world-famous skyline, there was an original interior market building with its own set of fans.

The original St John’s Market began in 1822 and quickly became a tourist destination.

Between Great Charlotte Street and Market Street, John Foster junior built a massive structure that was separated into five massive shopping aisles.

“The new market is, in my opinion, an object worthy of the attention of all traveling strangers,” wrote American painter and naturalist John James Audubon in his diary in 1826. So far, it’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

One of the first fully covered market halls in Britain, and the largest built in the 19th century, was designed by John Foster Junior.

136 stone-trimmed classical arched window bays were supported by 116 interior cast-iron pillars in the ancient market.

Unfortunately, it and the streets surrounding it were bulldozed in the 1960s to make room for the modern St Johns Shopping Centre, adding to the list of lost Liverpool architecture.

The removal of the original 140-year-old structure was deemed “civic vandalism” by some, and was unfortunately typical of the many historic structures demolished during the postwar building boom.

While that center was being built, the market relocated to Great Charlotte Street, directly across from Blacklers.

The sign on the temporary structure reads St John’s Retail Market; the apostrophe has now been removed from the market’s name.

