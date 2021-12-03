Before the shooting, Ethan Crumbley’s parents’resisted the idea’ of removing him from school.

According to the county prosecutor, the parents of the alleged Oxford High School gunman “resisted the concept” of removing their son from school hours before the attack.

During a news conference on Friday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald explained that the alleged gunman, Ethan Crumbley, and his parents were summoned to a meeting with a school counselor on the morning of the shooting, which occurred on Tuesday. A teacher noticed many drawings on Crumbley’s desk that worried her “to the extent that she took a picture of it on her cell phone,” prompting the meeting. The drawings found on Crumbley’s desk, according to McDonald, included a semi-automatic handgun pointed at the phrases “the thoughts won’t stop help me.” A bullet and the phrases “blood everywhere” appeared in another area of the drawings, and between the gun and the bullet, “is a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding,” McDonald said.

McDonald continued, “Below that figure is a depiction of a laughing emoji.”

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer, were “immediately summoned” to the school to discuss the drawings with a counselor once the paintings were discovered. Crumbley’s drawings were obtained by the counselor, but they had been altered and scratched away, according to McDonald.

“The drawing was shown to James and Jennifer Crumbley at the conference, and they were told that they needed to get their kid into counseling within 48 hours. Both James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to question their son if he had his gun with him or where he kept it, and they failed to check his rucksack for the existence of the rifle he did have “McDonald stated his opinion.

McDonald went on to say, “James and Jennifer Crumbley were certain that their kid should not leave school at that time. Instead, James and Jennifer Crumbley dropped their son off at high school. He was escorted back to his classroom.” Crumbley allegedly took a gun from his backpack, a SIG Sauer semi-automatic handgun, and fatally murdered four students at the high school just a few hours after the meeting.

