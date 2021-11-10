Before the shooting, Ahmaud Arbery was ‘trapped like a rat,’ according to Greg McMichael.

A police officer testified Wednesday that one of the three white defendants on trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery indicated they had the 25-year-old Black man “caught like a rat” before the fatal shooting.

According to the Associated Press, Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery around their Georgia neighborhood before Travis McMichael murdered him with a shotgun on February 23, 2020.

Sgt. Roderic Nohilly of Glynn County Police read a transcript of his taped interview with Greg McMichael at police headquarters hours after the incident in court on Wednesday. During the interview, Greg McMichael informed him that Arbery had been arrested “It wasn’t like I was out on a Sunday stroll. He wanted to get out of there as soon as possible.” He told Nohilly that he recognized Arbery from security camera footage taken inside a nearby property that was being built. Greg McMichael stated he, his son, and Bryan decided to track him down to prevent him from fleeing the area.

According to the interview transcript, Greg McMichael remarked, “He was trapped like a rat.” “I believe he was trying to leave and realized that he wasn’t going to be able to get away.” The McMichaels and Bryan’s chase and efforts to apprehend Arbery were legal since they believed he was a burglar, according to defense attorneys. Travis McMichael only fired at Arbery in self-defense, according to Greg McMichael, when he attacked them with his fists and attempted to steal the shotgun that killed him.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prosecutors claim Arbery was trailed for five minutes by the McMichaels and Bryan before being shot on the street after sprinting passed the McMichaels’ idling truck. He was a “avid runner” who lived about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the Satilla Shores community where he was killed, according to prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

Ricky Minshew, the first officer on the scene, said earlier in the trial that Bryan told him Arbery paused to gather his breath and appeared to be “weary of running” at one point during the chase.

Outside the Glynn County courthouse on Wednesday, the Rev. Al Sharpton spoke with reporters while holding the hands of Arbery’s parents and leading a prayer. This is a condensed version of the information.