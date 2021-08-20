Before the Saturday deadline, Biden’s administration asks the Supreme Court to suspend the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking its fight against former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy to the United States Supreme Court.

According to Bloomberg, the Biden administration filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Friday in an attempt to halt the reintroduction of the so-called “stay in Mexico” border policy.

Immigrants and asylum seekers must remain in Mexico while awaiting immigration court hearings in the United States, according to Trump’s policy, which was implemented in 2019.

In June, the US Department of Homeland Security, under Biden’s leadership, formally halted the policy.

After states fought the repeal in court, a federal judge invalidated it on August 13. An appeals court on Thursday refused to stay a lower court’s ruling to reinstate the policy, which is set to take effect on Saturday.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an injunction against the Biden Administration’s discontinuation of the program after overturning the repeal, compelling the administration to follow the policy.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment from this website.

According to Reuters, the government wants the Supreme Court to decide quickly because the injunction is set to take effect this weekend.

The Department of Justice noted in a brief filed with the Supreme Court on Friday that the Supreme Court has regularly stayed injunctions against the executive branch.

According to The Hill, the brief states, “In recent years, this Court has frequently stayed sweeping lower-court injunctions against Executive Branch actions addressing subjects of immigration, foreign policy, and migration management.”

The “remain in Mexico” policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), “does not adequately or sustainably enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program’s extensive operational burdens and other shortfalls,” according to a memo written by US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas when the policy was terminated in June.

Though the policy was officially stopped in June, the Biden administration announced in February that it would begin processing almost 25,000 of the estimated 70,000 asylum claimants who had been forced to wait in Mexico because of it. It also put an end to MPP enrollments and introduced new rules requiring migrants to register. This is a condensed version of the information.