Before the recall election, Gavin Newsom slams challenger Larry Elder, saying, “He’s to the Right of Trump.”

During a campaign event on Friday, roughly a month before the state’s recall election, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed his leading opponent, Larry Elder, as being “to the right” of former President Donald Trump.

According to footage from the campaign rally uploaded online by KTVU-TV, Newsom, a Democrat, spoke about the harm he feels will be done if Elder is elected governor.

“That is what this election is all about,” he remarked. “Don’t imagine for a second that you won’t be able to cause havoc in that job. Consider the judges he’d appoint. Who would he have chosen to succeed Kamala Harris in the United States Senate? What effect would that have on the country’s trajectory?”

The governor expressed his hope that locals will grasp what will happen if they do not vote in large numbers.

He chastised Elder for opposing abortion rights and not believing in a minimum wage, and he chastised Elder and the other Republican candidates for opposing mask mandates.

“They openly proclaim, from the beginning, that they would oppose any mask mandates in our public schools to keep our children safe and healthy, and to ensure that they receive the social and emotional care they deserve,” Newsom added. “The stakes are really high.”

According to Newsom, California is on the mend after the COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on the economy. He said that the recovery is based on science rather than ideology, claiming that Republican-led states like Texas and Florida had better health and economic outcomes.

“If we don’t take this moment seriously and return those ballots, we might be on the verge of a COVID cliff in a matter of weeks,” he stated.

He also cautioned that electing a Republican governor would hurt the Biden administration’s ambitions, which he refers to as “California’s agenda.”

“Just think about the $3.5 million discussion going on in Washington, D.C. He stated, “The discussion is about supporting preschool, childcare, and community college is free.” “The state of California has taken care of all of that. “Check, check, check,” says the narrator.

He also predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden will campaign against the recall.

He stated, “We’re looking forward to the president and vice president being out here.”

Newsom indicated he wouldn’t be answering a reporter’s question. This is a condensed version of the information.