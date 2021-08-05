Before the Premier League start at Anfield, Liverpool will pay tribute to Andrew Devine, the 97th Hillsborough death.

After suffering horrific injuries in the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, Andrew, from Mossley Hill, defied physicians for 32 years before passing away at the age of 55.

A minute’s silence will be held before of kick-off before Liverpool’s encounter against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, August 21, to allow fans, players, and staff to pay their condolences.

A special Kop mosaic featuring the Eternal Flames with the number 97 will also be on display.

The club has also stated that its current 96 emblems would be reviewed, with plans to modify them to 97 in honor of Andrew. This will include the insignia on the backs of the playing shirts, however they will not be changeable for the 2021-22 season.

Andrew’s name will be inscribed beside the 96 on the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield.

Andrew was not expected to survive 24 hours after his chest was crushed and his brain was starved of oxygen during the catastrophic crush on the Leppings Lane terrace, and his parents were told he would most likely die within six months. They eventually discovered that no one who had sustained such injuries had lived for more than eight years.

After spending weeks in a Sheffield hospital, he was transferred to Walton Hospital and then to Fazakerley Hospital’s juvenile challenged ward, where he was able to be cared for by his loving family at home with the help of professional carers after about two years.

He made remarkable progress with his ongoing treatment, which included physiotherapy and time in a hydrotherapy pool and a sensory room, allowing him to occasionally attend Liverpool matches at Anfield and also spend time at the family caravan in North Wales, despite being unable to speak and eating only pureed food.

Andrew's sister Wendy and brother Graham spoke to The Washington Newsday ahead of the disaster's 25th anniversary in 2014, and they talked about how much affection they have for each other.