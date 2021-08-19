Before the Paralympics, the “Biggest Ever” Disability Rights Campaign was launched.

A global campaign led by Paralympic executives and sponsored by a broad coalition of international organizations to abolish prejudice against the world’s 1.2 billion persons with disabilities began on Thursday.

The initiative, dubbed WeThe15, promises to be the “largest ever human rights movement,” signifying the UN’s estimate that 15% of the world’s population has a handicap.

The debut comes less than a week before the Tokyo Paralympics open on August 24. It is backed by corporate muscle and brings together organizations from the realms of sport, human rights, policy, and arts and entertainment.

“We feel it will be a game-changer,” Andrew Parsons, the head of the International Paralympic Committee, told AFP.

“The Paralympics being held in Tokyo can serve as a forum for that. It’s fantastic.”

The campaign has a slick visual identity focused on the color purple, and it attempts to replicate other human rights campaigns such as Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

On Thursday, more than 125 monuments around the world will be lighted up in purple, from New York’s Empire State Building to Rome’s Colosseum.

Craig Spence, the IPC’s chief brand and communications officer, stated, “We want to put disability at the core of the inclusion agenda.”

“In recent years, there has been so much advancement in terms of ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation. Disability, on the other hand, has been overlooked, despite the fact that it overlaps all three.”

Celebrities ranging from former footballer David Beckham to talk show queen Oprah Winfrey have thrown their support behind the initiative.

The Invictus Games Foundation, founded by Prince Harry, is also involved.

The campaign is expected to last a decade, with each year concentrating on a different facet of disability discrimination, such as in employment and education.

The announcement comes just days before the start of the Paralympic Games, which organizers claim will be a force for promoting disability inclusion and raising awareness about prejudice.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) anticipates billions of people to watch the Tokyo Paralympics, which will be aided by free-to-air coverage supplied to countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Spence said that the 2012 London Paralympics, which drew 2.78 million spectators, changed “one in three attitudes toward disability” in the United Kingdom.

According to studies, six years after the Games, there were one million more persons with impairments working than there were before.

He stated, “Clearly, the Paralympics had an influence on that.”

“It’s likely that gave us the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.