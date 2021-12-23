Before the New Year, you can acquire your booster anywhere in Wirral.

Armed forces, community groups, GP surgeries, market stallholders, and leisure center employees have all been on the front lines this Christmas trying to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Community Connectors from local organisation Involve Northwest have been spreading the word about vaccinations in places like Birkenhead Market and the Pyramids Shopping Centre, while military aid has helped vaccination locations like The Oval in Bebington satisfy demand for booster shots.

Wirral’s Director of Public Health, Julie Webster, said: “Boosters are now required for individuals who have been completely vaccinated. But, if you haven’t had your shots yet, don’t worry; it’s not too late.

Message from a mother to a man who approached her 7-year-old boy in Aldi “The first and second doses are still critical for protecting you and your family from Coronavirus. Your immunizations are waiting for you, and now, more than ever, it is critical that you claim them as we approach the busy holiday season.

“If you get COVID-19, getting all three doses will give you the best protection against becoming extremely ill. The sooner you begin your vaccination schedule, the better protected you and your family will be. There’s no need to wait with the new walk-in clinics opening this week in Wirral.” 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Click here to see a list of vaccines that are currently available. Thursday, December 23rd, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 23rd Friday, December 24th, from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29th Thursday, December 30th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 31st, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 4th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 6th Friday, January 7th, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 8th, from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. *Every day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., we are closed for lunch. Thursday, December 23rd, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 24th Monday, December 27th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 28th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p. Wednesday, December 29th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p. Thursday, December 30th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p. Friday, December 31st, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, January 2nd, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.