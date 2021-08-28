Before the match against Chelsea, Paul Merson identified the player who makes Liverpool a “totally different team.”

Between January and March of last season, the Reds lost six games in a straight at Anfield due to Virgil van Dijk’s unavailability.

Despite being without a number of key players, including Van Dijk, it took a fantastic run-in to finish in the top four.

Last October, the Dutch international’s season was cut short due to a catastrophic knee injury that necessitated anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Liverpool’s record signing is back in action a little over a year later, and he’s started both league games so far against Norwich City and Burnley.

Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson, speaking on Gillette Soccer Saturday, emphasized how vital Van Dijk is to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“I see Van Dijk play and he’s a Rolls Royce,” he remarked. I see players that are terrified when they play against him.

“They grab him one-on-one and say, ‘It’s Virgil van Dijk.’ They have two options: kick the ball at him or turn around and take a reckless shot.

“With Van Dijk in the team, Liverpool is a completely different team. He’s the man for all the superstars.”

The 30-year-old signed a new long-term contract with the Reds this summer, which will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker are among the five players who have committed their futures to Liverpool in recent weeks.

The centre-back returned in pre-season alongside Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, who had their seasons cut short due to injury, and he and Matip have begun the season well, with two clean sheets in two games.

He now has to contend with Romelu Lukaku when Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

After two years with Inter Milan, the former Manchester United striker returned to Stamford Bridge for a club record price this summer.