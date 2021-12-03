Before the mass shooting in Oakland, the superintendent said that ‘no disciplinary action was warranted.’

Tim Throne, the superintendent of Oakland Community Schools, stated that no discipline was necessary for sophomore student Ethan Crumbley’s behavior prior to the horrific shooting at Oxford High School.

In a video broadcast on YouTube on Thursday, Throne stated, “There’s been a lot of chatter about the student who was caught — that he was summoned up to the office and all that kind of thing.” “There was no need for disciplinary action. At the high school, there are no disciplinary records.” Prosecutors in Oakland County, Michigan, identified the 15-year-old as the gunman, who is now being held in the Oakland County Jail and charged as an adult with killing four classmates and injuring seven others.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, Crumbley is being charged as an adult. On Wednesday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced that he is charged with terrorism and first-degree murder.

If convicted, he might spend the rest of his life in prison. During his arraignment on Wednesday, he pled not guilty.

Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Justin Shilling, all 17 years old, were tragically shot. Some of the victims were critically injured, while others were unharmed. A teacher, who was one of the injured victims, has been released from the hospital. Crumbley made communication with the school’s front office, and his parents spoke with school administrators on Tuesday morning, hours before the incident, according to Throne.

Crumbley’s parents were summoned, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, on Wednesday. The boy was summoned to join his parents and school officials in a meeting.

Crumbley had spoken with school officials the day before for a separate problem involving “concerning” behavior, according to Bouchard.

“We’ve now learned that the schools had interaction with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for classroom behavior that they considered disturbing,” Bouchard said. “In fact, on the morning of the shooting, the parents were called in for a face-to-face discussion with the school.” According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Willis, Crumbley had planned the mass shooting in the school in advance.

Authorities discovered two films from the, according to Willis.