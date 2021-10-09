Before the man’smashed’ her head against the kerb, the woman was punched 11 times.

Michael Fearnley justified his horrible crimes on the ill effects of drinking up to ten pints of beer while on a high dose of medication.

According to Liverpool Crown Court, the 51-year-old had never been in trouble until the “out of character” occurrence.

Deborah Knapper’s nose and face were fractured, prompting her to abandon her position out of concern.

Fearnley, of Maiden Close, Skelmersdale, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily injury with intent during a trial in July.

Ms Knapper and her partner Michael Wilcock went out for drinks in St Helens on March 22, 2019.

After drinking at a Wetherspoon bar in town, Fearnley ran into the pair in a cab queue on Waterloo Street.

Fearnley attacked Ms Knapper by “punching her maybe 11 times and then beating and crushing her head against the pavement” while “intoxicated and on medicine,” according to prosecutor John Wyn Williams.

Judge Denis Watson, QC told Fearnley, “The evidence demonstrated that you made an unpleasant remark to Mr Wilcock, and because she, Deborah Knapper, feared this antagonism might develop to violence, she stood in between the two of you.”

“No one was to know what an attack you were about to unleash on her,” the court stated, adding that Ms. Knapper had every right to be afraid.

“You hit her 11 times while she lay on the ground, then yanked her head up and moved it – it would be an exaggeration to say you smashed it against the curb – but you violently smacked her head back against the kerb,” he continued.

The woman exhibited “complex” nasal bone fractures, many facial bone fractures, as well as bruises and swelling at the base of her scalp, according to Judge Watson.

Mr Williams said Ms Knapper’s injuries were “fortunately” modest, but in a victim personal statement, he explained how “it has ruined her life.”

He explained, "She had to resign from her work."