Before the Las Vegas Convention, PayPal bans the QAnon group Patriot Voice.

Patriot Voice’s PayPal account has been suspended ahead of the QAnon-affiliated group’s next gathering in Las Vegas.

Patriot Voice’s website will no longer be able to process ticket purchases for the QAnon convention set for late October, according to the firm, which alerted the group’s head, John Sabal (aka QAnon John).

On Tuesday, Sabal shared a screenshot of the cancellation letter with his 69,000 Telegram subscribers.

PayPal later confirmed to The Washington Newsday that the Patriot Voice’s account had been closed.

“We recently evaluated your usage of PayPal’s services, as evidenced in our records,” Sabal wrote in the PayPal statement.

“In accordance with PayPal’s user agreement, we have decided to cease service to you due to the nature of your activity. As a result, we’ve set some restrictions on your account.”

PayPal subsequently ordered that all references to it be deleted from the Patriot Voice website, including its logo and shopping cart symbol.

Ron Watkins, who has been suspected of being the brains of QAnon, sent a video on Telegram on Monday night in which he appeared alongside Sabal and his partner, Amy.

Watkins is one of the presenters at the next Patriot Voice event, despite denying being the source of the conspiracy theory.

“Wanna know what digital war looks like?” Sabal said alongside PayPal’s post. Within five minutes, [Watkins] joined us on a broadcast and gave us a personal endorsement on his YouTube channel. The Patriot Voice was canceled by PayPal. This is the situation we’re in.”

Venmo, a PayPal-owned mobile payment service, has also stopped accepting payments on the Patriot Voice website, according to Sabal.

Venmo and the Patriot Voice have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Action Against QAnon

PayPal is one of numerous companies that have taken action against QAnon accounts, and in July announced a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to combat financial extremism.

In September, MediaMatters discovered that some QAnon accounts could still use PayPal to raise money, despite the ADL’s recent agreement with it.

Patriot Voice is a QAnon-related event that will feature speakers with ties to the group.

There are also at least five Republican politicians mentioned as “special guests.”

QAnon is a false conspiracy theory that a satanic group of global elites is running a.