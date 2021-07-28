Before the house was struck by lightning, there was a ‘explosion’ audible in the street.

As firefighters rushed to put out a fire in a Liverpool property, they heard a “explosion.”

At 1.49pm, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a home fire on Arncliffe Road in Halewood.

The roof of a house was already well alight when the fire department arrived at 1.56pm.

Four fire engines were on the scene, and over 20 firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

To combat the fire from above, a combination platform ladder is being employed.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be identified because he lives in a neighboring flat, said there was a “huge flash and bang” before seeing smoke pouring out of the property.

“Basically, I was sitting in the flat, on the fourth floor right over the road, and thunder and lightning was going on, then the next minute there was a big flash and bang,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“’What the hell is that?’ I exclaimed. Because it sounded like an explosion, I realized it wasn’t normal lightning. It went off with a bang. It sounded like an explosion to me.

“Then we saw smoke streaming out of the house through the window.

“I can see the damage with binoculars; it’s all on the roof,” says the narrator. The lightning appears to have struck the roof and traveled through the house.

“At first, I thought it was a gas explosion because the sound was so loud. I was only thinking, “I hope everyone is fine.”

All inhabitants of the property have been accounted for, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

“Crews were alerted at 1.49pm and on scene at 1.56pm,” a representative for the service said. Four fire engines, as well as the combined platform ladder, are now on the scene.

“Paramedics assessed two people on the site, but neither required further care.

“The incident has been referred to a structural engineer.”

Arncliffe Road was closed in both directions from Camborne Avenue to Sherborne Avenue while firefighters battled the blaze.

According to AA Traffic sensors, traffic was ‘coping well.’

Temperature checks were conducted in the concerned residence and neighboring properties to ensure that there was no.