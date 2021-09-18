Before the game against Crystal Palace, Liverpool fans say the same thing about James Milner.

Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace at Anfield this afternoon, and Jurgen Klopp has made some changes to his starting lineup.

Ibrahima Konate makes his debut with Virgil van Dijk, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are replaced by Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner.

Klopp stated pre-match that Alexander-Arnold is out due to illness: “It was one [team alteration]we weren’t expecting.” Trent wasn’t feeling well this morning, so we had to send him home – to be clear, this isn’t Covid.”

Because Neco Williams is still recovering from an injury, the 35-year-old will be charged with keeping Wilfred Zaha quiet.

The last time Milner started at right-back versus Palace was in a 4-3 win for Liverpool at Anfield in 2019.

As Liverpool held on to their lead, Milner was sent off in the 89th minute for a second yellow card.

As he prepares to face Zaha this afternoon, Liverpool fans have expressed their fear on social media.

“I recall the last time Milner played against Zaha,” one fan wrote on Twitter. We let in three people, but there may have been more.”

“Really good team, but really concerned about Zaha vs Milner,” wrote another. That Thiago x Fabinho midfield duo had better not let go of the ball.”

“Milner vs Zaha will be an exciting match to watch today,” one person said.

Midfielders Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago start, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota rounding up the front three.

Robertson comes off the bench, but Joel Matip isn’t in the lineup since he’s rested after starting all of the Reds’ games this season.