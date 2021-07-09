The Washington Newsday
Lewis Holden has had 'England Euro 2020 winners' tattooed onto his leg

Before the final, a ‘confident’ England fan had the words ‘Euro 2020 victors’ tattooed on his body.

0
By on News

Before the final, a ‘confident’ England fan had the words ‘Euro 2020 victors’ tattooed on his body.

According to the Manchester Evening News, an overconfident England supporter has placed a dangerous bet ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final by getting a tattoo declaring the Three Lions the champions.

Lewis Holden, a Manchester United fan from Shaw in Oldham, made a deal with a friend to get celebratory tattoos if Gareth Southgate’s side wins the tournament this weekend.

However, after a few beers during Wednesday’s semi-final, he decided to make his decision sooner rather than later.

The words “Euro 2020” are now boldly displayed on his shirt. England came out on top. After visiting a tattoo parlor on Thursday, he got “It’s Coming Home” tattooed on his leg, along with a trophy.

Lewis says he hasn’t jinxed the outcome of England’s historic match against Italy on Sunday, telling the MEN: “I haven’t jinxed it, I’ve brought it home.”

“Everyone has been saying that, but I’m convinced it won’t jinx anything.”

He claimed that his girlfriend, Chloe Lynch, initially labeled him a “idiot,” but that she has since seen the hilarious side.

After the game, he expects others to follow suit, adding, “On Monday, everyone will be lined up for this tattoo.”

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.