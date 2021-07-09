Before the final, a ‘confident’ England fan had the words ‘Euro 2020 victors’ tattooed on his body.

According to the Manchester Evening News, an overconfident England supporter has placed a dangerous bet ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final by getting a tattoo declaring the Three Lions the champions.

Lewis Holden, a Manchester United fan from Shaw in Oldham, made a deal with a friend to get celebratory tattoos if Gareth Southgate’s side wins the tournament this weekend.

However, after a few beers during Wednesday’s semi-final, he decided to make his decision sooner rather than later.

The words “Euro 2020” are now boldly displayed on his shirt. England came out on top. After visiting a tattoo parlor on Thursday, he got “It’s Coming Home” tattooed on his leg, along with a trophy.

Lewis says he hasn’t jinxed the outcome of England’s historic match against Italy on Sunday, telling the MEN: “I haven’t jinxed it, I’ve brought it home.”

“Everyone has been saying that, but I’m convinced it won’t jinx anything.”

He claimed that his girlfriend, Chloe Lynch, initially labeled him a “idiot,” but that she has since seen the hilarious side.

After the game, he expects others to follow suit, adding, “On Monday, everyone will be lined up for this tattoo.”