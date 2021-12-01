Before the fatal shooting, the father of ‘Rust’ Armorer suspects that live ammo came from another film.

According to a search warrant affidavit issued Tuesday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, the father of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed told authorities he suspects live ammunition was smuggled to the set from a separate production he worked on.

Authorities now have a new clue on the source of the live ammo used in actor Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set.

According to the Associated Press, the affidavit shows that Thell Reed, who is also an armorer, admitted to bringing live ammo to a movie he was working on with another armorer, Seth Kenney.

The ammunition was meant for actor training on a firing range. Kenney advised the elder Reed to “write it off” when he tried to get the live ammo back from him. Kenney’s New Mexico business, PDQ Arm & Prop LLC, is the subject of the search warrant affidavit. Rust had received movie-prop ammo and firearms from the corporation. Kenney informed a detective on October 29 that “a couple years ago, he received’reloaded ammo’ from a friend,” according to the affidavit. On Rust, Kenney collaborated with Gutierrez-Reed, and Thell Reed speculated that Kenney brought the live ammo to the New Mexico set.

The affidavit also hinted at how the live bullets might have ended up in the rifle by accident.

On October 21, Gutierrez-Reed allegedly loaded the gun with five false rounds, according to investigators. However, before a lunch break, she allegedly struggled to load a sixth bullet, and the pistol was locked in a truck. A final round was added after the lunch break.

According to the affidavit, Gutierrez-Reed stated that “the firearms were examined on set, but she ‘didn’t really check it too often’ [the firearm]due to it being locked away at lunch.”

The evidence provided in the warrant represents “a major step forward today to find the real truth of who put the live rounds on the Rust set,” said to Jason Bowles, a lawyer representing Gutierrez-Reed.

During an interview on NBC’s Today show in early November, Bowles suggested that someone connected to Rust may have wanted to “destroy the set, want.” This is a condensed version of the information.