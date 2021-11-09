Before the fatal shooting, Greg McMichael believed Ahmaud Arbery stole a handgun from his son’s truck.

With remarks read Tuesday during the trial, Greg McMichael, one of three men charged with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, modified his testimony about why he thought Arbery was a criminal, according to the Associated Press.

When McMichael, his son Travis, and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan observed the 25-year-old Black guy sprinting through their neighborhood, they chased him down. Travis McMichael killed Arbery with a close-range shot.

According to the Associated Press, Glynn County Police Officer Jeff Brandeberry told the court that Greg McMichael told him Arbery had been observed breaking into houses on security camera footage. He read aloud transcripts from his bodycam recordings of his talks with McMichael.

“Well, he goes around the area a lot and gets caught on video cameras every third or fourth night breaking into places and no one has been able to catch him,” McMichael explained to Brandeberry.

When McMichael met with Glynn County Detective Parker Marcy, the tale shifted. McMichael informed Marcy Arbery was only breaking into one property, Marcy testified. The house was still being built, so there were no windows or doors.

According to the Associated Press, he reportedly expressed concern to Marcy that Arbery had stolen his son’s firearm from his pickup a few weeks before. He did admit, though, that he lacked proof.

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

The guys had no legal reason to pursue Arbery with guns, according to prosecutors, because there is no proof Arbery committed any crimes in the Satilla Shores area outside of Brunswick.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski showed the jury security camera footage from inside the under-construction house, which was captured soon before the fatal chase. Arbery can be observed walking around the open-framed interior but not touching anything. Outside, he chased down a neighbor who had phoned the cops.

“Did you notice him stealing or taking anything from this location?” Marcy was questioned by Dunikoski.

“No, ma’am,” the detective answered.

The defendants had cause to believe Arbery was a burglar, according to defense attorneys.

Greg McMichael’s lawyer, Franklin Hogue, pointed out that during the same interview in which his client told the investigator about Arbery breaking into the house under construction, he also mentioned “many entering automobiles and break-ins” in the neighborhood.

“Logic says this guy could be the one. This is a condensed version of the information.