Before the famed stores and hotels, this is how Liverpool ONE looked.

The enormous Liverpool ONE shopping complex has changed the landscape of the city centre forever since it was erected.

Liverpool ONE is a transition from the shore to the city’s shopping district, spanning Paradise Street, North and South John Street, and parts of Church Street.

It is the UK’s largest open-air retail area, having opened in 2008, and now houses some of the city’s most prestigious flagship stores, including Adidas, Apple, HMV, Ted Baker, and John Lewis.

However, Liverpool ONE is more than simply a shopping mall; it is also a leisure complex with residential parts, hotels, and even parkland.

However, since its completion in 2008, when Liverpool was named European Capital of Culture, our archive images demonstrate how much the neighborhood has transformed from the early 2000s.

The ancient NCP parking park, Paradise Street bus station, and, of course, the Moat House Hotel were all demolished as part of the redevelopment of Chavasse Park.

The multi-story parking park on Liver Street and the new bus terminal on Canning Place were the first components of the development to be finished.

They both opened in November 2005, allowing the old Paradise Street bus station and parking lot to be destroyed.

The Moat House Hotel had already been demolished in May 2005, so this cleared the way for the new structures on the west side of Paradise Street.

The hotel corridors welcomed the affluent and famous from both sides of the Atlantic during its peak.

Staff waited on stars including John Travolta from Pulp Fiction, as well as Oliver Reed and Richard Harris.

The Odeon and John Lewis Store would be built in the area where the historic hotel once stood after it was demolished.

With its winding walks and beautiful gardens, Chavasse Park became part of the Liverpool ONE complex in 2008 and is a favorite with shoppers and tourists alike.

It was named after the Chavasse family, particularly Francis Chavasse, who served as Bishop of Liverpool for two decades from 1900 to 1923.

The park was established in the 1980s and comprised of an unfenced three-acre tract.