Before the Euro 2020 final, Jose Mourinho makes a big claim about Jordan Pickford.

Jordan Pickford, according to former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, needs to “relax” and “cool off” before England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

During his appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast, the current Roma manager was asked if he would be concerned about Pickford’s performance heading into the final as the Three Lions manager, and he didn’t hold back.

Mourinho replied, “Yes, sure.”

“I believe he [Pickford] was the only one who appeared to be apprehensive and not at the top of his game.

“That need to play right away, even when he had the ball in his hands, he was always in a hurry. I believe the man needs to unwind and chill down.”

On Wednesday night, the Everton midfielder conceded his and England’s first goals of the tournament, as Mikkel Damsgaard’s tremendous free-kick placed the Three Lions behind for the first time in their campaign.

The 27-year-performance old’s wasn’t nearly up to his previous Euro 2020 performances. On two occasions, the goalkeeper gave the ball to the opponent, and his typically accurate distribution was somewhat off.

Despite the fact that Gareth Southgate’s team reached the final for the first time in 55 years, Mourinho stated that he “saw Pickford’s’mistake’ coming.”

In light of this, the self-proclaimed “Special One” went on to propose that Southgate, his coaching staff, and England’s senior players should work to help the shot-stopper relax and calm himself ahead of the Three Lions’ biggest game since their 1966 World Cup success.

“He didn’t make any major errors in the competition, and he and the team as a whole have reached the final,” Mourinho added.

“I think he and the other keepers, the goalie coach, and certainly Gareth and the other senior players have to try to ease him,” says the coach.

“Because the most important thing for a goalie is not to make impossible saves, and it’s not to make the simple errors, which we call foolish errors.

“If you can add to it by being terrific and making incredible saves, that’s great, but at the very least, don’t make mistakes or create insecurity in the team.

"If you're under pressure, try to relax and keep things simple," I'd tell him.