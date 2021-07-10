Before the England final, Baddiel and Skinner will perform alongside The Lightning Seeds.

The Lightning Seeds are reuniting with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner to perform their 1996 football song “Three Lions.”

The Liverpool band will perform a 30-minute set list at London’s 229 venue prior of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Baddiel and Skinner will play the number one song with lead singer Ian Broudie, commonly known as “It’s Coming Home” or “Football’s Coming Home.”

ITV quoted Ian Broudie as saying: “We’re ecstatic to be a part of a campaign that supports so many local music venues around the country.

“Bands polish their art and learn how to entertain an audience in places like 229.

“It’s fantastic to be back out playing in front of live crowds, and even better to be back on a stage with Frank and David in England’s biggest day since 1966.”

If England defeats Italy in the Euro 2020 final, a cascade of activities could unfold in celebration.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the traditional bus tour of London may be put on hold.

Any large-scale celebrations would have to be postponed until the restrictions are lifted on July 19.

As he rallied fans throughout the country in preparation for the Euro 2020 final, Gareth Southgate spoke of his pride in his country’s past and his squad’s role in fostering “tolerance and inclusion” in modern England.

As he prepares for his team’s place in history, England manager Gareth Southgate said he wants his players to help accomplish “good things that we could contribute to improve or impact in society.”

An eager nation will spend millions of pounds today preparing for Sunday’s duel with Italy at Wembley for the potential to be crowned European champions.

Southgate’s England team has been praised for its social conscience, with players being applauded for kneeling in protest of racism, refusing to donate to the NHS, and bringing the fight for free school meals all the way to Downing Street.

But, in addition to recognizing a forward-thinking nation, Southgate – whose grandfather served in