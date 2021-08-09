Before the end of the year, Aldi will launch 30 new stores.

Aldi, the German supermarket chain, has announced that it would open 30 new stores in the UK by the end of 2021.

According to the Mirror, Aldi, which presently has over 920 stores and employs approximately 38,000 people, is moving ahead with plans to open more than one new store each week this year.

A savvy Tesco shopper’s trick for getting free yellow sticker items

In towns and cities like Canterbury, Swansea, and London, branches will open.

Where can I find Aldi’s new locations?

The following Aldi stores are set to open in the next weeks, according to The Mirror:

Muirend, Aberdeen Bispham, Blackpool Newport Road, Caldicot Queensway Centre, Weston Super Mare, Worle Chartists Way, Morley A29, Bognor Regis Canterbury, Sturry Road Crudwell Road, Malmesbury, Rugby Road, Lutterworth Thornybank Industrial Estate, Dalkeith Portlethen Retail Park, Muirend, Aberdeen Bispham, Blackpool Newport Road, Caldicot Queensway Centre, Weston Super Mare, Worle Chart

In June, Lidl revealed similar development plans, claiming that by the end of 2023, it will have 1,000 stores and that its list is aimed at landowners and freeholders with suitable locations who are interested in exploring potential with Lidl.

Liverpool city centre, Woolton, and Wirral are among the areas listed, as Lidl plans to focus on town centre, edge of centre, retail park, and metropolitan regions.

“As we continue to invest in new shops, offering unmatched Aldi prices to millions of consumers, we’re seeking for thousands more colleagues to join our incredible teams across the country,” Aldi CEO Giles Hurley said.

“I hope to see each and every one of them again in the future.”