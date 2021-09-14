Before the election even begins, Larry Elder’s campaign predicts defeat and blames voter fraud.

Even before in-person voting began in the California recall election, Larry Elder appeared to predict his own demise.

Visitors to the Republican challenger’s official website have been routed to an electoral fraud page, which warns that “instances of unauthorized ballots have been uncovered” ahead of the election on Tuesday.

“Statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in third-world countries (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have found fraud in California, resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as Governor,” according to another excerpt on the website.

Despite the fact that the election is still ongoing and the recall outcomes are yet unknown. According to NBC News, the link was up on Elder’s campaign website as early as Monday.

Visitors can sign a petition “demanding a special session of the California legislature to investigate and mitigate the twisted results,” according to the website “Stop Ca Fraud,” which is partially funded by Elder’s campaign team.

The California Secretary of State’s office and Elder’s campaign have been contacted for comment by this website.

Elder’s claims of voter fraud, according to Newsom, are a “extension of the Big Lie and ‘Stop the Steal.'”

“We’re four days away, the election hasn’t even happened, and suddenly they’re all claiming electoral fraud,” the governor told reporters on Friday. I believe it is critical to emphasize this.”

Elder, 69, has previously expressed sympathy for former President Donald Trump’s baseless assertion that massive voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

If he loses the recall election, the conservative radio presenter has also declined to say if he will accept the results.

“I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity,” Elder stated in an interview with MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff on Monday.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent. Let us all work to ensure that the election is free and fair. As a result, let us all work together. Whatever the outcome, to ensure that the results are authentic and legitimate, and that everyone who voted did so.”

Soboroff followed up with a question on whether Elder would accept the election results, which Elder ignored.

Republicans have been increasingly using unsubstantiated charges of electoral fraud, according to Lee Drutman, a senior scholar at the New America think group.

“This is,” he told NBC News. This is a condensed version of the information.