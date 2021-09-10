Before the election, a GOP group was known for using robocalls. Before the election, a rally held a ‘war games’ meeting.

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, a group affiliated with the Republican Attorneys General Association held a “war games” meeting to prepare for a possible loss. The group is known for sending a robocall encouraging supporters of former President Donald Trump to attend the January 6 rally that turned into a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The meeting, which took place in Atlanta over two days in September 2020, was one of more than 20 held by the Rule of Law Defense Fund in the run-up to the November election. Senior advisors to Republican governors’ chief law enforcement officers were in attendance.

The event was dubbed “WAR GAMES” and described as a “series of meetings preparation for what could happen if we lose the White House” in an email from the Republican Attorneys General Association’s executive director sent September 24 to “Generals.”

“It was a fast-paced, fruitful set of war simulations, which hopefully will not have to be used in November,” stated former Executive Director Adam Piper in an email to “Generals” the next day.

Despite the pandemic and a paucity of immunizations, the group decided to hold the conference in person and covered travel expenses.

The Republican Attorneys General Association’s Defense Fund garnered notoriety for a robocall the day before the January 6 insurgency, when pro-Trump activists stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden’s victory from being certified.

The Defense Fund arranged weekly calls for top staffers in state offices, a “virtual roundtable” with senior business attorneys in July, and an in-person summit in September, according to emails from the offices of the Republican attorneys general in Kansas and Missouri. It also held a Zoom “strategic session” eight days after the election and an immigration policy call on December 1.

Five days after the riots in Washington and the discovery of the Defense Fund’s robocall, Piper resigned from the Attorneys General Association. The communication made no mention of violence or an invasion of the Capitol.

The meetings and robocalls, taken combined, show how engaged segments of the Republican Party were in keeping Trump in power or challenging the incoming Biden.