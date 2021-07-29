Before the driver flees, a white van repeatedly slams into a house.

A white van rams into a house several times before the driver leaves.

It happened around 7.40 p.m. yesterday on Langley Street in Dingle (Wednesday).

According to Merseyside Police, the white Transit vehicle had “repeatedly reversed” into the property’s wall.

A spokesman stated, “The van was abandoned at the location and has been retrieved for forensic inspection.”

According to the statement, “no one has been injured.”

“It’s believed that the van’s occupants fled the scene in a Ford Focus.

“Inquiries were made from one residence to the next.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention 21000526884.

