Before the Delta Surge, the CDC discovered that over 83 percent of Americans have COVID antibodies.

On Thursday, the CDC announced the study’s findings, noting that the percentage of the US population with COVID antibodies grew dramatically after the vaccine was rolled out.

The Delta variation has experienced an increase in cases in the United States, and while it’s impossible to say when the first Delta cases appeared in the country, sources suggest the variant was in the country by May at the latest.

“Data from blood donations show Americans with COVID-19 antibodies increased from 20.5 percent to 83.3 percent after the distribution of #COVID19 vaccines,” the CDC tweeted on Thursday.

According to the CDC, “we are learning more about how many people require antibodies before the community can be considered protected.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a graph showing that the percentage of Americans who have antibodies from vaccination has risen from 4.6 percent in January to 63.1 percent in May. The fraction of those without antibodies, on the other hand, has decreased from 79.5 percent to 16.7 percent.

Between July 2020 and May 2021, the researchers looked at 1,443,519 blood donation specimens “from a catchment area encompassing 74 percent of the US population.”

The study looked on the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2, a new coronavirus. According to the National Institutes of Health, seroprevalence is defined as the “overall occurrence of a disease or condition within a given population at one time, as evaluated by blood tests” (NIH).

“Estimated SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence weighted for differences between the study sample and the general population increased from 3.5 percent in July 2020 to 20.2 percent for infection-induced antibodies and 83.3 percent for combined infection- and vaccine-induced antibodies in May 2021,” according to the authors.

"The findings in this research predate the rise in SARS-CoV-2 infection in the US due to transmission of the Delta," according to the report.